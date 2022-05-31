In spite of temperatures in the low 40s, a brisk wind and even a bit of snow, visitors gathered at Veterans Memorial Park in Poncha Springs and at Poncha Springs and Fairview cemeteries Monday morning to observe Memorial Day.
Ceremonies were conducted by American Legion Post No. 64, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3820 and Lt. Harry T. Ostrum Jr. Detachment 1420 of the Marine Corps League.
Dennis Hunter, commander of American Legion Post No. 64, spoke briefly on the history of Memorial Day.
“The United States has fought 12 major wars and numerous smaller skirmishes in its history,” Hunter said. “Memorial Day is how we honor the soldiers, sailors, airmen and women and marines who did not return home and those who did and have passed on.”
The holiday began in 1868 when Gen. John A. Logan called for May 30 to be designated as Decoration Day to decorate the graves of comrades “who died in service and defense of the late rebellion” – that being the Civil War, which took the lives of 620,000, more than any other war in American history. It became Memorial Day after World War I when the purpose became to honor all Americans who had served and died fighting the nation’s wars.
Vocalist Jennifer Scanga sang the national anthem, which was followed by a moment of silence, a resolution passed by former President Bill Clinton in 2000, which asks that at 3 p.m. local time all Americans observe a moment of remembrance and respect by pausing for a moment or listening to taps.
The ceremony concluded with a three-rifle volley, a prayer and taps played by Tibor “Ted” Sarai.
