Colorado Fourteeners Initiative is among 12 trail projects and a state trail program chosen by the Coalition for Recreational Trails as recipients of its 2021 Tom Petri Recreational Trails Program Achievement Awards.
The awards honoring former U.S. Rep. Tom Petri of Wisconsin recognize outstanding use of Recreational Trails Program funds. The projects were honored Nov. 11 at a virtual ceremony with participation by award recipients and key trails champions, including members of Congress, a press release reported.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife nominated the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative, which won in the Maintenance and Rehabilitation category for its Statewide Regional Fourteeners Maintenance Project. Lloyd Athearn, executive director of Colorado Fourteeners Initiative, accepted the award.
“Our work seasons are short, intense and occur at extreme altitudes with work beginning at 12,000 feet and often extends to the 14,000-foot summits,” Athearn said. “For this project, we engaged 1,800 volunteers, maintained 64 miles of existing trails, delineated 2.5 miles of new trails and performed more than 11,000 square feet of vegetation restoration. Working with only natural materials found on the peaks, crews installed 654 timber steps, 278 rock steps and built 5,000 square feet of retaining walls.”
Established in 1994, Colorado Fourteeners Initiative is the nation’s leading high-altitude trail-building, terrain-restoration and visitor-education organization. It has built 39 sustainably located, designed and constructed summit routes on 35 peaks, with its work garnering honors and awards from Congress, the U.S. Forest Service, the National Forest Foundation and other organizations. Its work allows more than 400,000 hikers annually to climb challenging peaks while protecting their rare and fragile alpine ecosystems.
People come from all over the world to climb Colorado’s 14,000-foot peaks, and the state has seen a major increase in visitation. Many trails are badly degraded from environmental conditions as well as increased usage. The Fourteeners Initiative hires crews and youth corps and uses volunteers to maintain, reroute and repair the trails that take hikers to the high country.
Conditions are sometimes dangerous and always difficult to conduct much needed trail maintenance. The crews work quickly and efficiently during the short high-altitude season, and their results are well established.
The trail maintenance work addressed high hiker use, extremely severe weather and erosive forces on the trails and exceptionally severe damage to fragile alpine vegetation. Typically, crews put in an estimated 1,500 volunteer days per season. Without proper maintenance, hikers are more likely to leave a primary trail to seek more stable footing, creating new social trails to the summits that further threaten native plants and fragment critical wildlife habitat.
The project was nominated by the Colorado State Trails Program as it was funded with Recreational Trails Program dollars through the annual Nonmotorized Trail Grant Program. This grant program provides funding for trail maintenance, construction and planning projects.
The Recreational Trails Program is an assistance program of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration. Federal transportation funds benefit recreation by enabling states to develop and maintain recreational trails and trail-related facilities for both nonmotorized and motorized recreational trail uses.
Recreational Trails Program funds come from the Federal Highway Trust Fund and represent a portion of the motor fuel excise tax collected from non-highway recreational fuel use: fuel used for off-highway recreation by snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, off-highway motorcycles and off-highway light trucks.
Details on other projects that received awards are available at www.rectrails.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.