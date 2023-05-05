Salida High School sophomore Kyndra Johnson has been selected as one of 12 female high school golfers to represent the U.S. in a junior golf tournament in Scotland this summer.
A fundraiser for Johnson will start at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Salida Golf Club, 404 Grant St. The event will include a raffle and silent auction. Raffle tickets will cost $5 each or six for $20, 17 for $40 or 25 for $50. Johnson will be present to speak with anyone stopping by.
At 5:30 p.m. a dinner will be provided by the Golf Cabin Bar & Grill, which will cost $20 for the first 60 people. Contact Anna Johnson at 719-221-9374 to purchase tickets.
