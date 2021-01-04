A controlled burn at Mount Harvard Estates north of Buena Vista conducted by the Bureau of Land Management will begin Tuesday morning, according to a press release issued Monday afternoon.
“Crews are expected to begin the burn on the morning of Tuesday, January 5 and, continue ignitions into the afternoon,” said BLM spokesman Brant Porter. “If conditions are favorable through the week, crews are expected to continue burning from mid-morning to mid-afternoon each day through Thursday, Jan. 7.”
The controlled burn will be adjacent to the Mount Harvard Estates subdivision, 5.5 miles north of BV, half a mile east of U.S. Highway 24 and immediately northeast of the subdivision.
Smoke will be visible throughout the burn, and with cooler temperatures in the evening may accumulate in low-lying areas.
Fuels for the controlled burn will be 1,250 hand-built piles among piñon pine, juniper, ponderosa pine and grass, Porter said, noting there is currently approximately 1 foot of snow on the ground throughout the project area.
“The objective of the pile burns is to remove the slash left behind from timber harvests and previous fuels treatments. Timber harvests and fuels treatments remove beetle-killed timber and other fuels, reducing the risk of future catastrophic wildfires,” Porter said. “They also help create various stages of plant succession, which is critical to the health of fire-adapted ecosystems. These burns will remove the leftover piled fuels but may burn some nearby live vegetation in in the project area, as well.”
