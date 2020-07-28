Colorado Parks and Wildlife is adding big game hunting lands to the Hunting Reservation System. The new properties will allow a small number of licensed big game hunters to reserve hunt sites at a select number of properties in Game Management Units (GMUs) 1, 11, 23, 40, 41, 211 and 441.
Reserving a hunt site gives hunters access to these limited-access properties that are not available for other public uses or to large hunting parties.
Hunters who hunt on the identified properties are also helping maintain healthy wildlife populations in that area.
CPW partners with private landowners to provide access opportunities and to support wildlife conservation efforts. These collaborative partnerships help secure a successful wildlife legacy for Colorado.
Big game hunters can make a first-come-first-serve reservation online or by phone at 1-800-244-5613 starting at 9 a.m., 45 days in advance of the opening day of the hunting season, starting July 19, 2020 for archery season.
To make a reservation, hunters must have a Customer Identification Number and possess the appropriate license for the species and area they plan to hunt. Hunting reservations are free.
CPW encourages hunters to carefully read the 2020 Colorado Big Game Brochure and wildlife regulations of each individual property to understand what hunting is allowed on the desired property before making a reservation, as specific rules can vary by property.
Hunters can also reference the Recreational Lands Brochure for more information on state wildlife areas, trust lands, and state parks that require reservations to hunt.
A valid hunting or fishing license is required for everyone 18 or older to access any state wildlife area or CPW-leased state trust land.
Although CPW is not accepting big game hunter reservations until July 19, the Hunting Reservation System is live so hunters can research properties they might want to reserve as they plan their fall hunts. Hunting reservations for waterfowl, small game or turkey are now available starting at 9 a.m. (MST), 14 days in advance of the hunt date.
