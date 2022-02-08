Native Salidan Joe F. Pasquale, 87, died Feb. 2, 2022.
He was born Dec. 28, 1934, in Salida to Carmina (Veltri) Pasquale and Anthony Pasquale, the youngest of eight children.
He grew up on his family’s farm raising produce.
He graduated from Salida High School and went on to barber school in Pueblo.
Mr. Pasquale had his own barber shop on lower F Street for many years before going to work at the Buena Vista Correctional Facility, where he managed the vocational education barber program.
During this time, he helped many inmates learn to cut hair and assisted them in obtaining their cosmetology license so that once they were released, they had a profession to support themselves.
This had a big impact on many lives, and he often received visits, cards or calls thanking him for all he did to help them.
Friends and family said he was a great public servant in this role.
Mr. Pasquale enjoyed fishing and being in the outdoors, and he won many fishing contests over the years.
He had many friends in Salida and loved to get visits from them.
He enjoyed sitting outside on his porch or gazebo swapping stories about fishing, hunting or the good old days or speaking Italian with his friends.
Mr. Pasquale loved sharing things he grew in his garden, fish he caught or mushrooms he picked with friends and neighbors.
Friends and family said he was a very generous man and always wanted to help those in need.
He was a longtime member of the Elks Club and the Sons of Italy and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Parish.
Friends and family said he had a fighting spirit in life and in death.
They said he had a smile that made you feel welcome, his laugh always expressed his love of life, and he always put his family first.
They said they will forever be grateful for all he did for them and for the legacy he leaves behind, and he will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his daughter, Rachel (Slava) Bakhour of Parker; grandchildren, Christina and Nicholas Bakhour of Parker; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church and a celebration of life will be planned for later in the spring.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
