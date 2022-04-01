We Love Our National Park Celebration launches today

To celebrate being the Gateway Community for Great Sand Dunes National Park, Visit Alamosa will launch the second annual, month-long We Love Our National Park Celebration today.
Each year in April since 1991, national parks across the country celebrate National Park Week with special programs, events and fee-free days. This year, National Park Week is April 16-24.
Great Sand Dunes is planning events and programs to align with Visit Alamosa’s campaign. Visit Alamosa will display posters and flags downtown and offer digital promotions and stickers for visitors to Alamosa during April, according to a press release.
The celebration will kick off April 1 with live music, a local food vendor, solar scope viewings and information tables staffed by the Sangre de Cristo Heritage Area and Great Sand Dunes rangers, all at the Alamosa Welcome Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
That evening during Alamosa’s First Friday event, the park will host an information table from 5-7 p.m. along Main Street and presentations at 5:30 and 7 p.m. at the San Luis Valley Museum.
Throughout the month, free ranger programs will be offered at the park visitor center at 10:30 a.m. on most weekends. Rangers will lead a guided BARK Ranger hike at the Blanca Vista Park in Alamosa from 1-2 p.m. April 23. Daily programs at the park visitor center are planned during National Park Week, and entrance fees will be waived on April 16.
For a full schedule of events during April and more information on visiting Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, including camping, hiking, Medano Creek conditions, Medano Pass Primitive Road conditions, visitor center hours and other park news, visit www.nps.gov/grsa.
