Senior Jayda Winkler really used her head to score the Lady Spartan girls’ soccer team fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Alamosa High School’s Lady Mean Moose Tuesday at home.
Freshman Juliana “Jules” Anch put up a corner kick with about three minutes left in the first half, placing it perfectly for Winkler to head it in.
It was Winkler’s second goal. The Lady Spartans also had goals by seniors Quinn Berkley and Rachel Pelino.
Salida will take the pitch again 4 p.m. Friday at home against Pagosa Springs.
