The Salida Spartan Athletic Booster Club announced the recipients of its two $1,000 scholarships for outstanding athletes.
Lily Lengerich received the award for the outstanding female athlete, and Jonah Pursell received the outstanding male athlete scholarship.
Both are Salida High School 2021 graduates.
Criterion for selection is heavily weighted with athletic participation and accomplishment, while also considering school club activities and student rank, according to a press release.
The family of Travis Netz sponsored a portion of the male scholarship in his memory.
