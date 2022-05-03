Ark-Valley Humane Society will host the fifth annual Tails on the Trail 5K Race for the animals at 9 a.m. May 22.
The dog-friendly walk/run, which benefits both Ark-Valley Humane Society and the Salida Dog Club, will start and finish at Loyal Duke’s Dog Park, 1455 Holman Ave. in Salida.
“Tails on the Trail is a great way for our community to come together while supporting the life-saving work of Ark-Valley Humane Society and the great community efforts of the Salida Dog Club,” AVHS Executive Director Amber van Leuken said in a press release. “We can’t wait to see everyone join us in person this year.”
Preregistration is open through May 18 at https://www.ark-valley.org/arkvalley-events/tails-on-the-trail/. Early bird registration fees are $25 for adults, $10 for youth and free for children ages 5 and younger.
Those interested in participating can also sign up on race day between 8 and 8:45 a.m. at Loyal Duke’s Dog Park in Salida. Prices go up $5 for all registrations on race day.
The race will start near the intersection of Airport Road and Holman Avenue. Runners/walkers will follow a course on CR 144, CR 160, Grant Street and Poncha Boulevard, concluding at Loyal Duke’s Dog Park.
Top finishers will receive a prize from 7000 Feet Running Company.
Proceeds will benefit Ark-Valley Humane Society and the Salida Dog Club, which maintains improvements to Loyal Duke’s Dog Park.
Post-race refreshments will be provided by KalamataPit Catering and Natural Grocers.
For questions, contact Ark-Valley Humane Society at 719-395-2737.
