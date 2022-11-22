Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Roast turkey with gravy, cornbread stuffing, cauliflower-broccoli mix, cranberry mold, pumpkin bar, trail mix and whole wheat dinner roll.
Thursday: Closed for Thanksgiving.
Friday: Closed for observed Thanksgiving.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Manager’s choice.
Wednesday: Thanksgiving break.
Thursday: Thanksgiving break.
Monday: Macaroni and cheese, peas and carrots and a breadstick.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Cheesy breadstick with marinara sauce and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Thanksgiving break.
Thursday: Thanksgiving break.
Monday: n/a
Salida High School
Tuesday: Manager choice and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Thanksgiving break.
Thursday: Thanksgiving break.
Monday: Macaroni and cheese, peas and carrots, crisp salad and fruit and salad bar.
