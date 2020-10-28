Poncha Springs Board of trustees approved a proposed water line and sewer main extension to the north building at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
The extension on a four inch main waterline to the building will feed six hydrants, dump station hydrant, and drinking fountain and water bottle fill station in the north building.
With the extensions, there is also the possibility of future construction of bathrooms in the building.
No tap fee will be required with the extension.
The trustees also approved zoning for Mesa Crossings Apartments to include increased setbacks of more that 20 feet to allow for vehicle movement and an increase in density from 10 to 12 units per acre.
A variance request by Mike Manci for his property at 126 Halley’s Ave., Lot A in the Crossroads Retail Park was approved.
Manci was asking for a variance reduction on the 80 percent minimum frontage build out.
Also approved was a request to split an existing .33 lot at 510 Angelo Lane, made by Sean Studer who wanted to sell the other half of a duplex to his daughter.
In other business the trustees:
• Approved certification of delinquent water accounts.
• Discussed an increase in the size of the CR 128 water line and the replacement of the Halley’s Avenue and CR 128 culvert. It was decided to put both projects out to bid.
• Approved release of lots 11-20 of block 4 in phase 4 of Poncha Meadows subdivision.
• Authorized the maintenance and utility committee to execute a release of phase 2 of Poncha Springs subdivision upon completion.
• Discussed the possibility of going to online Zoom meetings instead of in-person meetings in the event of a rise in the number of cases of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.