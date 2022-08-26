Chaffee Housing Trust is seeking volunteers to participate in a landscaping work party from 9 a.m. to mid-afternoon Saturday to spruce up the space around new condos at 101 River Ridge Lane.
The location is at the corner of Scott Street just north of CR 105 near Oak Street and U.S. 50.
Wheelbarrows and shovels will be the primary tools to distribute soil, mulch, crushed rock and other materials via manual labor, a press release stated.
Participants should wear good footwear, gloves, sun hat, etc. Pizza will be provided for lunch.
The group will work until phase 1 is done, as weather allows. A second session is planned for Sept. 10 for phase 2, which will involve moving more materials, planting and other tasks.
