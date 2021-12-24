The Colorado Avalanche Information Center warns that winter storms will increase avalanche danger this weekend and urges people headed to the mountains to pay special attention to the avalanche forecast.
“We expect high (Level 4 of 5) avalanche danger on Friday,” Ethan Greene, director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, said Thursday in a press release. “People headed into the mountains or backcountry for recreation should check the avalanche forecast before their trip at www.colorado.gov/avalanche.
“We recommend people avoid traveling on or under steep snow-covered slopes during periods of high avalanche danger. ”
Colorado Department of Transportation announced it will be doing snow removal and avalanche mitigation from 4:30-6:30 p.m. today on U.S. 50 Monarch Pass between mile markers 190 and 210.
The avalanche center noted that after a dry fall, snowpack in Colorado is quite weak. Storms in December produced an uptick in avalanche activity. Avalanches are easy to trigger, Greene said, and many are breaking wider than usual. Over the past two weeks backcountry travelers have triggered avalanches from low-angle slopes below, next to and above steeper slopes.
Before going into the backcountry, recreationists should visit www.colorado.gov/avalanche or get the Friends of CAIC’s mobile app.
The center recommends that every person in a group carry an avalanche-rescue transceiver, a probe pole and a shovel and know how to use the equipment.
Anyone who is unsure about conditions should stay on slopes less than 30 degrees steep that are not connected to steeper terrain.
