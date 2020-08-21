Electronics recycling will take place at 1 p.m. Aug. 29 as the Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments (UAACOG), in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), sponsor the event at Marvin Park, 900 W. First St.
Recyclers ask that participants follow the flow of traffic and stay in their vehicles. A worker will check the load and calculate the cost.
You may pay with cash and check only. If paying by check, make payable to UAACOG.
A second worker will collect money. Recyclers will remove the electronics from the vehicle once the the recycling trailer is reached. Again participants are asked to stay in their vehicles.
Walk up participants are asked to remain six feet from other participants.
To keep the event within the 10-person gathering guidance, no more than five people should be in line at any time. Participants are asked to not get in line until there are fewer than five people in line.
During the event, prices will vary, but a few examples include $5 for CPU’s, desktop printers and microwaves.
Fluorescent tube bulbs will be taken for a fee of .50/foot.
No air conditioners, freezers or refrigerators will be accepted.
Televisions and monitors can be recycled for a fixed fee of $10 for small (under 20”) LED/LCD Monitors, $20 for televisions 26” and smaller and $30 for television 27” and larger.
Big screen televisions can be recycled for $40.
Smoke detectors can be recycled for $5 and all cell phones and rechargeable batteries will be accepted at no cost.
For a complete price list, please visit Facebook and search for “Upper Arkansas Recycling”.
Colorado implemented an electronics landfill ban in July of 2013.
Electronics will be recycled by Southern Colorado Recyclers, a Colorado-registered electronics recycler.
All electronics will be recycled responsibly and all hard drives are shredded to ensure privacy.
This will be the third event held in Chaffee County in 2020; at previous events, more than 15,600 pounds were recycled.
Space is limited to the trucks at the event and the event will end when the trucks are full.
Supporters of this event include: The Bureau of Land Management, Salida Parks and Recreation, The City of Salida, Sustainable Salida, the Salida Business Alliance, the Salida Chamber of Commerce, Salida Businesses That Care, Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, and Arkansas Valley Publishing/The Mountain Mail.
For more information, contact Ryan at 719-539-6738 or message us on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.