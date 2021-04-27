Rescued cat found in chimney

Soots is one lucky kitty.
The young black cat was recently discovered hiding in a house chimney during an inspection.
She was rescued and brought to Ark-Valley Humane Society, covered in soot and ash and very dehydrated.
AVHS operations manager Jonny Sandoval said the staff at the shelter estimated she was less than a year old and probably feral, although she reacts well to caretakers.
The circumstances of where she was found earned her the name Soots.
After cleaning her up and treating her dehydration, the staff noticed something else was going on with Soots when she partially gave birth to a stillborn kitten.
Further examination revealed there was another kitten waiting to be born.
Soots was taken to an emergency veterinarian in Colorado Springs, where she underwent surgery in hopes of saving the other kitten, but it too died.
The young cat was then spayed and returned to the Buena Vista shelter, where she is recovering.
Soots is still receiving occasional intravenous liquids to treat her dehydration but will be fostered out and put up for adoption when she has recovered from her ordeal.
To make inquiries about Soots or other animals at Ark-Valley Humane Society or to make a donation, call 719-395-2737 between noon and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday or visit www.ark-valley.org.
