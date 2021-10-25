Kudasik receives recognition from MSU Alumni

by Arlene Shovald
Special to The Mail
Salidan Anita Kudasik was awarded the Metropolitan State University of Denver Alumni Association’s 10 Under 10 Award in an Oct. 2 ceremony.
The award honors MSU’s outstanding recent graduates who have achieved major professional success, acted as difference makers in their local communities and have served MSU Denver in various ways.
“I received the award for the work we’ve completed over the past three years as the new owners and operator of the American Classic Inn in Salida,” Kudasik said. “A story highlighting the growth and transformation of the motor lodge and our overall journey so far was also featured in MSU’s RED 2021 fall magazine.”
Kudasik and her partner, Ralph Fish, have transformed the American Classic Inn from what had one of the lowest Expedia ratings in town a few years ago (2.2), to an Expedia rating that is now near the top (4.2) and a rating on booking.com of 8.5. Airbnb has a category for boutique hosts, and the American Classic Inn is now rated as a super host.
American Classic Inn is on the west end of Salida on U.S. 50 and is one of the last motels on that end of town.
Kudasik comes from a motel family. Her parents own Gateway Inn and Suites on the east end of town. So going to school to study hospitality was no surprise.
“My parents helped as we turned an old classic into a new retro motel,” Kudasik said. “We bought it from an old family friend and we’re keeping the name, American Classic Inn. We bought it in May of 2018 when I moved back to Salida from Denver.”
She graduated in May 2019, and the extensive renovation began, with a lot of structural work, replacing three roofs, all 20 windows and doors, changing out heating and AC units and adding insulation. Next it was adding all new mattresses, redesigning the rooms with new fixtures and modernizing the rooms.
All 21 rooms have been redesigned and all are different. Art in the rooms ranges from pictures of llamas and scenery to a Van Gogh print.
“I was born and raised in Salida, and I’ve put a lot of work into this. It is a pleasure to see colleagues, classmates and friends and to host our families and people who are visiting with people we love in the community,” Kudasik said.
