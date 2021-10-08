The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County will offer a nonpartisan election resource, VOTE411.org, for the November election.
The “one-stop shop” for election information provides simple, helpful tools to help Colorado voters navigate the voting process, according to a league press release. VOTE411 provides candidate information, a voter registration tool and other election information for all voters nationwide.
“Voters in Chaffee County need simple, accessible tools to help them navigate the voting process before Election Day,” Scott Hartman, league voter service coordinator, said in the release. “VOTE411 is the nation’s premier online election resource, and the League of Women Voters of Chaffee County has published our voter guide on VOTE411 to serve as a resource for all of Chaffee County voters.”
Hartman said the league is “pleased to provide this important, nonpartisan resource to Chaffee County voters for local municipal and school district board elections during this off-year election cycle. We encourage voters to visit VOTE411 to make a voting plan so they are prepared to cast their vote confidently on Nov. 2.”
The website was scheduled to go live with candidate and issue information on Oct. 3. Voters can enter their address to access information about certified candidates in local races. Vote411.org is also a source to verify voter registration and register to vote.
Salida voters vote for city council and mayor as well as Salida School District board of directors. Buena Vista voters will be electing school board members. A number of statewide initiatives also are on the ballot.
