Longfellow Elementary School has a new tree on the southwest side of the playground, courtesy of the Salida Tree Board, Curtis Milstein of Colorado Sticks and Stones and Deb Colgate’s fourth-grade class.
The students celebrated Arbor Day by getting hands-on to plant the tree, a tradition for Colgate’s class.
Marilyn Moore, president of the Salida Tree Board, said she gave the students a list of about 12 trees they could choose from.
The class researched the different trees and decided on an American linden tree because it is attractive to bees, which they thought could help in pollinating the school’s nearby vegetable garden.
American lindens can grow up from 50-80 feet high with a canopy about 20-30 feet in diameter.
Moore said the students decided they wanted a big tree to eventually provide shade on the largely shadeless playground area.
Milstein dug the hole for the new tree and taught students the steps needed to properly plant a tree.
Salida Tree Board members were on hand for a preplanting ceremony that included reading of an Arbor Day proclamation by Salida Mayor Dan Shore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.