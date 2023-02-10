Chaffee Women Who Care donate to Mini-Blessings

Chaffee County Women Who Care selected Mini-Blessings as the most recent recipient of its quarterly donation, voting Jan. 10 to award $14,500 to the local nonprofit.
Mini-Blessings, which has operated in Chaffee County since 2009, requested funding to build an equipment storage building, freeing up space in its main barn for activities during cold winter months and inclement weather.
Executive Director Susan Shampine said in a press release, “By opening up the area in our main barn, we believe we can increase the number of people we reach by about a fourth, an additional 200-300 folks per year.”
The mission of Mini-Blessings is to provide equine-guided interactions and equine-assisted learning to anyone who can benefit from the healing power of a horse. Participants generally engage in activities that help develop life skills such as communication, self-esteem, cooperation, teamwork and emotional regulation.
They are also involved in activities that help participants physical well-being. Horses are particularly good messengers for humans because they live in family groups and feel and recognize human emotions, Shampine said.
“A basic tenet of Mini-Blessings is that we provide our services to anyone. We operate totally on donations and grants. That is why we are so grateful for the large donation from the 145 women of Chaffee Women Who Care,” Shampine said.
In addition to helping fund its activities, Mini-Blessings relies on the community for volunteers to help care for the horses and to provide programs for the community. For more information about Mini-Blessings’ activities or to volunteer, visit www.mini-blessings.org or call 719-395-5852.
Chaffee County Women Who Care was organized in 2018 to support charitable causes in Chaffee County communities. The group meets quarterly to hear presentations and select a project for that quarter, then members each donate $100 for the cause selected.
For more information about the group, contact Marilyn Bouldin cat cwomenwhocare@gmail.com or visit https://www.chaffeecommunity.org/ccwomenwhocare.
