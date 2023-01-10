Chaffee County Public Health will offer Diabetes Prevention Program classes for free starting Jan. 31 in Buena Vista and Salida and on Zoom.
Call 719-530-2572 for more information and to sign up for the lifestyle change program recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Prediabetes is a condition in which blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but not high enough for a diagnosis of Type 2 diabetes, a press release stated.
Progression from prediabetes to diabetes can take as little as five years. Approximately 90 percent of those with prediabetes remain unscreened or undiagnosed.
Several risk factors increase a person’s risk of prediabetes, including:
• Being overweight.
• Being physically active less than three times per week.
• Having a parent, brother or sister with Type 2 diabetes.
• Being older than age 40.
• Being a man.
• For women, having a history of gestational diabetes.
“Genetics may load the gun, but lifestyle and diet help pull the trigger,” the release stated. People can find out if they are at-risk for prediabetes by taking an online risk test at DoIHavePrediabetes.org, or an HA1c or blood glucose test can also confirm.
The sooner people make healthy changes, the better their chances to reverse prediabetes. Those who have a predisposition to Type 2 diabetes are not predestined.
Participants in the local Diabetes Prevention Program classes said factors that keep them coming back to the classes include supportive accountability from the group, practical eating habits and how to overcome challenges, how to track daily food and exercise, support from the lifestyle coach, healthier grocery shopping habits, and it’s fun and it works.
One participant said, “My spouse joined me in the 16-plus sessions to learn and support our lifestyle changes at home. Amazingly, she lost weight throughout the sessions and in the same amount that I did – we each lost 30 pounds!”
