The current logo no longer reflects Salida’s unique and vibrant culture or identity, city staff announced Tuesday in a press release.
Rebranding will take place during the next few months with staff and a brand committee will update the current logo.
The goal is to create a new logo “a better representation of the city government organization and its responsibilities.”
Local graphic designers are invited to submit two design ideas for consideration.
Top two designers, selected by the brand committee, will be compensated $2,500 for their time and efforts.
Those two designers will have the opportunity to refine their design ideas, working with Slate Communications, Salida’s communication consultants.
More information, including submission guidelines, a creative brief and project details will be made available in the coming weeks.
The community will have the opportunity to choose their favorite logo among the top logos selected by the brand committee.
According to the press release a new logo is needed as the current logo was created before 2008. When that logo was created, brand and brand guidelines were never incorporated, leading to inconsistent use of the logo. Also the current logo doesn’t fully represent the city organization or its responsibilities.
Log on to www.cityofsalida.com/administration/page/logo-project to submit email and stay up to date on the logo and rebranding process.
