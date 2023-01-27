The Chaffee County Community Foundation will accept municipal grant applications through Feb. 10 from qualified nonprofit organizations serving Salida and Buena Vista.
More than $131,000 is available through the foundation’s Spring Municipal Grant Cycle, according to a press release.
The funding includes $57,800 for organizations serving the Buena Vista community and $73,277 for those serving Salida. The grants are made possible through partnerships with the City of Salida and the Town of Buena Vista.
“We’re encouraging the many deserving nonprofits here in our community that are actively addressing specific needs in BV and Salida to apply for this cycle’s funding. This is a great opportunity to strengthen the impact of the remarkable work they’re doing in our county,” Betsy Dittenber, foundation executive director said.
While there is no maximum award, the average grant award is expected to be $1,500, and the foundation will notify award recipients of their grants by April 15.
To be qualified, applicants must be registered as 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4) or 501(c)(6) – or under the fiscal sponsorship of an eligible organization – and in good standing with the IRS and state of Colorado.
Any organization that received funding from the spring grant process in 2022 is required to submit a grant report by Feb. 10 before being considered for 2023 funding.
Organizations interested in applying are encouraged to read through the grant questions and the review rubric to help them submit a competitive application. Both resources and the grant portal link are available at www.chaffeecommunity.org/grants.
Questions may also be directed to CCCF at admin@chaffeecommunity.org.
