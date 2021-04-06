Editor’s note: April is Child Abuse Awareness Month and The Mountain Mail will run columns about this serious topic throughout the month.
Child abuse is a problem that can be solved. And in April, we light up “S” Mountain (Tenderfoot Mountain) with a blue ribbon to bring awareness to prevention.
Rippling effects of the pandemic have left many parents at least disoriented and at worst, deeply stressed.
This affects our children in profound ways. In June 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a study that showed 40 percent of adults in the United States struggle with mental health or substance use. Think about that figure. And this was at the start of the trajectory of COVID-19.
It’s no wonder parents have a short fuse, and find themselves yelling or worse, not being their best selves with their children.
In preventing child abuse, we start with parents and help them build resilience, a protective factor. We know that resilience is strengthened by learning healthy coping strategies. We do this by practicing self-care, easy to say but difficult for many parents to do.
I’m reminded of this every time I’m on a plane. As part of the safety briefing, passengers are told that in case of an emergency, to strap their oxygen masks onto themselves before their children. It’s interesting that airlines must point this out. Before we can fully take care of our children, we first need to function well ourselves.
I’ve seen parents cringe when I mention the term self-care. It sounds a little too luxurious, like pampering.
But self-care can come in small and easy ways. Parents can walk around the block, call a friend, or just take a few minutes to notice and hear birds singing outside. Self-care is anything that helps us feel grounded, to collect and soothe ourselves. Self-care doesn’t mean a trip to the spa.
And you don’t have to be a parent to lend a hand. If you see a parent struggling, trying to unload groceries with cranky little ones, ask whether he needs help. Be kind to a mom whose child is having a meltdown. Listen to a neighbor’s problems with her grandchildren. For other ideas, please visit https://www.co4kids.org/myrole.
Mobilizing to create transformational change in preventing child maltreatment can come in modest actions. Not just in April, but year-round to bring brighter futures to our children.
Ann Marie Swan is a Family Partnership Specialist with Family & Youth Initiatives, a prevention division within the Chaffee County Department of Human Services.
