The Lady Spartan’s varsity volleyball game against the Colorado Springs Christian Lady Lions Tuesday was cancelled after the CSC team was quarantined due to a positive COVID-19 test.
The junior varsity team and C team did travel to Colorado Springs and play their respective teams.
Coach Kelsie Carr said that the C team lost in two sets, 17-25 and 13-25 and the J.V. team won in two sets 25-18 and 25-22.
