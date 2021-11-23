The Noteables and You’ve Got Male choral groups will present their live winter concert series, “Celebration of Light,” Dec. 10-12 in Salida and Buena Vista.
The Buena Vista performance will take place at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at Clearview Community Church, 457 Rodeo Road. Salida concerts are at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd., and 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. SteamPlant seating will be limited seating and on a first-come, first-served basis.
All performances require face masks and proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test within three days of the concert date, a press release stated.
Under the direction of Linda Taylor, the women’s and men’s choruses will perform a wide variety of holiday music, including unusual arrangements of familiar carols, winter ballads, songs of peace and hope and sacred selections.
The Noteables will welcome the Christmas season with “Sing Me To Winter.” Other songs include the “Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella,” “Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening,” an adaptation of Robert Frost’s poem, and the jazzy “New Year’s Resolution.”
You’ve Got Male will perform “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day,” “I Saw Three Ships” and “Hot Chocolate.”
The two choruses will join to sing eight songs, including “Wassail to You,” “Rejoice, Christ Is Born” and a Hanukkah selection, “Celebration of Life.”
The concert will feature guest instrumentalists Oso Blanco, drums; Kate Chiras, electric bass; Brenda Covert, flute; and Andre Wilkins, saxophone.
Suggested donation is $10 to help pay for the cost of music and publicity. For more information, call Taylor, 719-539-2428, or visit www.salidasings.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.