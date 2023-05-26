Bureau of Land Management Royal Gorge Field Office asked for public comment on a recent survey of routes in northwest Fremont County.
This effort will be used to ensure existing routes are identified and to plan future management of the area, according to a press release Thursday.
“An accurate inventory of existing routes is an essential part of our mission to manage your public lands,” Royal Gorge Field Manager Keith Berger said. “With the help of the public, our future planning will be based on the most accurate and complete information possible.”
The current inventory of routes can be found at https://blm-egis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=aee6d91f4aad47caa3ba8b0bb775d988.
Members of the public can provide feedback through the project’s ePlanning site, https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2022935/510.
The most helpful comments should include route numbers, photos or other identifying information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.