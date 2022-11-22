A six-member jury in the Talmage Trujillo case found him guilty on two of three counts Tuesday.
He was found guilty of one count of obstruction of a peace officer and one count of harboring a minor, both Class 2 misdemeanors. He was found not guilty on one count of obstruction of government operations, a Class 3 misdemeanor.
Court, under Chaffee County Judge Diana Bull, will resume for sentencing on Dec. 8.
Trujillo was arrested Sept. 27 in relation to an incident that occurred Sept. 23, in which Trujillo, who was the principal at Salida High School, was charged with obstructing a police officer and other misdemeanor offenses for his actions involving a youth in crisis and Salida Police.
He was originally charged with the three charges, plus first-degree official misconduct, a Class 2 misdemeanor, which was dropped.
On July 1, the Salida School District Board of Education voted 6-1 not to renew Trujillo’s contract as principal.
In another case, Trujillo was charged, but plead not guilty, to a charge of tempering with physical evidence, a Class 6 felony.
The charges come from an incident where Trujillo allegedly erased the content from his cell phone Feb. 9, before handing it over to police, who had a search warrant for the phone.
These charges will be resolved at a later date.
