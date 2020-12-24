Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson said Wednesday the department has been aware of threats against Eric Coomer, security director of Dominion Voting Systems, who has been under attack since before the November General Election.
Johnson said while there have been threats made against Coomer via social media and email, there have been “zero actual issues” in Salida.
Johnson said Salida Police Department is aware of everything going on and has put on extra patrols near Coomer’s Salida residence.
“We have been dealing with this case for quite awhile and have been working with a task force out of Denver which is working with other federal agencies,” said Johnson.
A defamation lawsuit filed Tuesday in Denver’s Second Judical District by lawyers representing Coomer, named the Trump Campaign and attorney Rudy Giuliani among others in response to “relentless defamation and ongoing threats” against Coomer.
Defendants named in the suit are: Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. Sidney Powell, Sidney Powell, P.C., Rudolph Giuliani, Joseph Oltman, FEC United, Shuffling Madness Media, Inc. doing business as Conservative Daily, James Hoft, TGP Communications LLC doing business as The Gateway Pundit. Michelle Malkin, Eric Metaxas, Chanel Rion, Herring Networks, Inc. doing business as One America News Network and Newsmax Media. Inc.
The complaint contends the defendants have made “false and baseless assertions that Dr. Coomer, an employee of Dominion Voting Systems, Inc, sits at the center of a national conspiracy to fraudulently elect the President of the United States.
Defendants by their actions have elevated Dr. Coomer into the national spotlight, invaded his privacy, threatened his security and fundamentally defamed his reputation across this country.”
Social media posts have claimed there is a $1 million reward for “information leading to the whereabouts and capture” of Coomer.
Of concern to Salidans was a Nov. 25 message on the Twitter account @AngLindva stating, “Dear Salida, Colorado, we have rented a house in your town for as long as it takes to find Eric Coomer. We will disrupt that town until found. Pedal pushers racing will no longer have peace.”
Johnson said Coomer is not currently in Salida.
