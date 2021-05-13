Salida Council for the Arts will host a Creative Mixer from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday at Salida SteamPlant’s Riverside Plaza, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
A reception will honor artist Dale Barth, whose work is on display at the SteamPlant’s Paquette Gallery during May.
Admission is free, and complimentary beverages will be served.
The reception will take place outdoors, and face coverings should be worn. A limited number of guests will be allowed in the gallery at one time for viewing, a press release stated.
