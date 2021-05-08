Salida boys’ baseball split a doubleheader Friday at Florence, losing 10-0 in eight innings in the first, and winning 13-8 in four innings in the second, which was called due to darkness.
Coach Lee Lewis said he was proud of the boys and the way they overcame the first loss to take the Huskies in the second.
“Florence had a great pitcher in the first game,” Lewis said. “The kid just kept throwing strikes, and really kept us on our heels. We just couldn’t get anything going offensively.”
Game two, however, was almost the opposite of game one, Lewis said.
The Spartans got up early, leading 10-3 at the end of the second, and never let up.
The Spartans will host a six team tournament May 14-15 at Marvin Park.
See the Tuesday edition of the Mountain Mail for the full story on the doubleheader.
