Salida High School’s boys and girls cross country teams both won the Tri-Peaks League Championships Saturday at Monument Valley Park in Colorado Springs.
The Lady Spartans won the championship for their 10th straight year, with standouts Quinn Smith, Alex Hebert and Emerson Reed.
The boys beat St. Mary’s and 10 other schools, with strong finishes from brothers Elijah and Zeke Wilcox.
Spartans cross-country coach Kenny Wilcox said it took a full-team showing to win both competitions.
“Throughout the lineup, today was our most complete effort by the Spartan women and we needed everyone on board to accomplish our goal of winning the league title,” Wilcox said.
“I can’t help but think of all the girls who have contributed to this dominance in the last decade,” Wilcox said. “Congratulations, ladies, on showing your grit and resolve.”
In the boys’ race, Wilcox said, it took all of the runners to beat out St. Mary’s and the other teams.
“On other occasions this year, we have had three or four of our top guys run well, but never all five scorers at the same time,” Wilcox said. “Even though I know we have even better races in our legs, lungs and hearts, this was the closest we have been to putting all of the pieces together.”
The teams now have some rest and recuperation time before the state qualifying race, Oct. 22, at the El Pomar Sports Complex in Colorado Springs.
“We welcome a well-timed week off from racing,” Wilcox said. “This should afford us some time to train and get rested.”
