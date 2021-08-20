by Brian McCabe
The Salida High School boys’ soccer team and its “magnificent seven” seniors have set serious goals for themselves, with their eyes firmly on the goal of winning the 3A Tri-Peaks League championship.
Many of those seniors have been playing together since they were in elementary and middle school and are excited to return to a more regular season after last year’s COVID-19 changes. Typically 32 teams make it into the playoffs, but because of last year’s changes, only 16 made it, with Salida finishing a heartbreaking 17th.
When asked about what they want to accomplish this year, senior Sam Harlow said, “Our team goal is the league trophy and finish first in the region. I think it’s realistic; we can achieve it. My goal is to just have fun.”
Senior Riggs Gorby said his personal goal is to score 10 points, while his goal for the team is not to have any tie games.
“As a team, I think we need to work on our development, help improve our freshman players,” senior Arlo Follet said. “This is our first full season in a while, and I’m excited to see our progression. I want to see where we are at the end of the season, and hope we will be where we think we should be.”
Senior Kaiden Veatch said he wants to work on making the team stronger. “We need to stay tight, communicate and guide the younger guys,” Veatch said.
“My goal for the team is to not let 10 goals be scored against us overall this season,” senior Evan Wright said. “We also want to take first in league, and take it to state. Winning state would be awesome.”
Quinn Phillips, senior goalkeeper, said he thinks the team has a lot of promise this year.
“Our big picture is to win league so we can host playoff games,” Phillips said. “I think we need to get our confidence up and play mentally strong. We will have our ups and downs, but we can’t stress about the little stuff. For me, I don’t want to allow any goals all season. I also want to work at being a team leader and get these kids coming back.”
Phillips said that as a Buena Vista student coming to Salida to play for the past four years, it’s been a bit tough.
“Being from Buena Vista, they are much more focused on football,” Phillips said. “I’m so grateful for these guys, for letting me play for them. I love playing soccer with these guys.”
Senior Ethan NeJame Zeiset said his team goal was to let in less than 10 goals and personally he wanted to score more than 15.
“I think we have a pretty good shot at making the playoffs,” NeJame Zeiset said.
Most of the seniors said they’ve been playing soccer their whole lives, often together, in club settings.
Gorby, whose father helps the team as an assistant coach, said he got into soccer because of his dad.
Follet said he loves playing because unlike other sports like football, soccer doesn’t really have set plays, and you just have to play in the moment, working together as a team, but also using your individual abilities.
“I’ve been playing since I was just 3-4 years old,” Veatch said. “At first it was fun just scoring goals, then I started developing as a team player. It’s a great sport, and these are a great group of guys. I just love playing with them.”
