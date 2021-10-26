Patricia Ann “Trish” Davlin Turnipseed, 67, died Oct. 14, 2021, in Pueblo.
She was born Jan. 27, 1954, in Houston, Texas, to James and Patricia Davlin.
She spent her childhood in Houston, and while she was an only child, she had strong family ties with many nearby cousins.
Her calling in life was caring for others. She spent more than 30 years as an registered nurse and was served her country in the U.S. Army.
She married Terry Turnipseed on Sept. 1, 1973.
Over their 48 years of marriage they made many memories, traveled and lived in multiple states.
The couple had two daughters.
Mrs. Turnipseed’s childhood dream of living in the mountains was realized when they moved to Park County in 2017.
Friends and family said they could always find her in the kitchen, where she made too many wonderful meals to count.
She enjoyed the mountain views, hummingbirds and watching the seasons change in her aspen grove.
Mrs. Turnipseed had a love for animals at a young age and dreamed of being a veterinarian.
Many family memories were had at the zoo and her love for “creatures small and furry” continued through her life.
Her family said she will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her husband; daughters, Tracey Turnipseed and Emily Turnipseed (Michael T.) Gartner; and grandchildren, Kayla and Amber Sullivan and Caleb, Ella and Adam Gartner.
Her services will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 29, 2021, at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/memorial-fund-for-trish-turnipseed to honor her legacy through a memorial at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
