Salida School District R-32-J school board will host an informational meeting from 5-5:30 p.m. today for those interested in running for school board in the November election.
The meeting will take place at the Kesner Building boardroom, 349 E. Ninth St., with an online option live-streamed to YouTube – search Salida Schools.
The rest of the board’s work session will be devoted to district budget.
At 6 p.m. the board will meet in regular session, which will also be live-streamed on YouTube.
The board will listen to a detailed report on interventions presented by Salida Middle School Principal Will Wooddell and middle school interventionist Darcy Harris, along with department and school reports from department managers and principals.
Among the action items up for consideration is a first reading on a district policy and a recommendation by the superintendent regarding online programming for the 2021-2022 school year.
