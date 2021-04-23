Chaffee County Housing+Health will host a presentation by AJ Fawver of Verdunity, a consulting firm that focuses on growth management and fiscal responsibility for municipalities, at its final Speaker Series session at 5:30 p.m. April 29.
Fawver is a community consulting program leader sharing insights developed through 15 years of professional leadership in municipal planning.
The presentation will address how regulatory barriers affect development in Chaffee County, and will highlight how regulations are used for administering development for housing, and how the regulations may be made more effective to increase affordable housing options for low to moderate income level households.
There will also be a Q&A opportunity following the presentation. The session is free and open to all, and can be viewed live through zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87407851879, meeting ID 874 0785 1879 and passcode 525938.
This event is meant for Chaffee County residents with an interest in housing issues within Chaffee County.
For more information on AJ Fawver and Verdunity visit https://www.verdunity.com/aj-fawver.
For more information on the Housing+Health initiative and the Speaker Series, and to view past speakers, visit www.housinghealthchaffee.org.
