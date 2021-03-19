Grainery Ministries serves the hungry

There have been some changes at The Grainery Ministries, 1348 E Street in Salida.
“When I started volunteering 15 years ago we boxed foods for our clients,” said Sharon Surdez, director. “Clients wanted us to go to free choice, taking what they need, so that’s what we’ve done.”
Surdez’s husband, Larry, has been with Grainery Ministries for 17 years and brings the food to what now looks like a mini super market in the building that used to be the Four Square Church.
The Grainery partners with Care and Share Food Bank and Feeding America and food and donations also come from individuals and businesses in the community.
Volunteers come from many different churches. Care and Share allows Grainery Ministries to purchase food at a nominal fee and as part of the national Feeding America program. They receive shipments from Walmart and Natural Grocers on a weekly basis.
Anyone needing food is welcome between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays. Volunteers take names and the number of people in the household but no monetary information is required.
“We also give food in between if people need it,” Surdez said. “Sometimes people show up and they have nothing and we can help.”
Currently they are preparing for Easter, offering ham, eggs, juices and fresh organic produce from the San Luis Valley.
“Salida and surrounding counties have been blessed with many sources of groceries for those who are experiencing food shortages during the current health emergency,” said Jane Provost, volunteer. “Many have been affected by unemployment and reduced work hours. The food pantry at First Presbyterian Church as well as the Salida Community Center have been great resources and Grainery Ministries, which has been serving the area since 1998 has functioned as one of the largest open shelf pantries in the Chaffee, Lake, Custer, Fremont counties.”
Items available include canned goods, quality breads, fresh fruits and vegetables depending on the season as well as diary and non dairy products and eggs. Selections are also available geared to the homeless population.
The facility is equipped with two commercial walk-in refrigerators, multiple commercial freezers as well as two commercial refrigerators. This equipment enables Grainery Ministries to maintain a wide range of food items and store them in a safe environment until they are needed.
Thanksgiving and Christmas are also special times at Grainery Ministry. For the 2020 Thanksgiving the ministry provided 335 families with full meals and at Christmas they added a toy giveaway.
“Last year we served 6,393 clients on a biweekly basis and it’s double that now because most come in more often,” Surdez said. “In the first three months of 2021 we’ve provided 1,200 boxes of food.”
“We are an organization that is trying to glorify God by serving people,” said Tim Masterson, board president. “As the pandemic evolved over the year and darkness came over our community, individuals, businesses and the community have supported us. The community opened its hearts and wallets to the Grainery. This is overwhelming.”
The Grainery Ministries is a 501(c) (3) charitable, non-profit organization and anyone who would like to help can donate to The Grainery Ministries, PO Box 303, Salida, CO 81201-303 or online at thegraineryministries.org.
