Kyra Alvez-Moats didn’t always plan on being a teacher.
Alvez-Moats is a seventh- and eighth-grade teacher at Salida Montessori Charter School.
Her interest in teaching began to grow after she worked with young adults for short periods of time doing conservation work and realized she wanted to teach for a whole school year.
She got her undergraduate education at Washington University, and double majored in international studies-French language and language and literature.
She also got her Montessori education at Houston Montessori Center and California teaching credential at Cal State University.
She ended up teaching middle school students math and history and has made a huge difference in many students’ lives.
She wants to change the way her students approach the environment and their existence.
Alvez-Moats explained that she has teachers who inspired her from when she went to school, and one teacher who really stuck out to her was named Ms. Adamson.
Adamson cared a lot for her students and had a lot of confidence while teaching.
She said she gained a lot of her confidence from being in Adamson’s class.
Alvez-Moats described herself as a generalist rather than a specialist. Even though she just teaches math and history now, it doesn’t mean she won’t teach other subjects in the future.
Throughout all of her years of teaching, Alvez-Moats said one of her biggest challenges is “trying to do it all.” Many people don’t realize how much planning goes into being a teacher and how hard they work to be able to teach their students.
One of her main reasons for becoming a teacher, she said, is to “help guide the way younger people view the world.”
Many other people from Salida Montessori Charter School have said they look up to Alvez-Moats, including seventh-grader Violet Juba.
Juba said all the teachers at the school, especially Alvez-Moats, have always tried to make learning easier for her and her fellow classmates by “trying to understand what I’m thinking and my thought process.”
Maggie Murdoch is another teacher at the school who has inspired many.
She got her undergrad education at the University of Washington in environmental science, and she got her Montessori education at Montessori Education Institute of the Pacific Northwest.
Murdoch began teaching in 2015, and since then she has said some of her biggest challenges are fitting in everything and turning all the information that she gets into lessons for students.
She decided to become a teacher after her son started going to school.
She didn’t like having to leave him so she started subbing in for teachers and eventually got a job.
Now she teaches fourth, fifth and sixth grades.
One of Murdoch’s students, Acacia Fairman in fifth grade, said she likes how her teachers are persistent.
In recognition of Teacher Appreciation Week, May 2-6, students who were asked who they are inspired by mentioned Nick Goodrich, Maggie Murdoch, Angie Morrison, and Scott McCreery.
The kids said the things they like about their teachers included that they are funny, smart, organized, active and nice.
Teah Helm, a sixth-grader said she likes how her teachers – Morrison, Murdoch and McCreery – are patient.
Seventh-grader Lily Tilt said she admires how her teachers, Alvez-Moats and Goodrich, are able to work with people who aren’t the most cooperative.
The teachers are all very supportive and make one-on-one time to spend with their students.
Savannah Landry is an eighth-grader at Salida Montessori Charter School. A native of Salida, she is interning at The Mountain Mail for a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.