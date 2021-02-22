Lawrence Allen “Larry” Walrath, 91, died Feb. 15, 2021, in Columbus, Nebraska.
He was born Nov. 22, 1929, in Lincoln, Nebraska to Gerald and Jessie (Blakesley) Walrath.
He grew up in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska, graduating from North High School in Omaha in 1946.
He joined the U.S. Air Force in January 1952, spent time in California and Washington states and was a Veteran of the Korean conflict.
Upon his discharge from the service in 1954, he married Barbara Marie Hansen and they had two daughters.
His first wife died in 1971, in Corpus Christi, Texas.
He then married Lois (Martin) Selders in Lincoln in 1978. The couple lived in Victoria, Texas for 17 years before moving to Salida in 1995.
The Walraths loved to travel in their motor home and traveled extensively throughout the United States.
Mr. Walrath enjoyed working in his garden and working on the genealogy of his family.
He was active in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Salida and held several offices there.
He was also an active member of the Masonic Lodge AF & AM No. 57 in Salida since 1999.
An active member of the Salida United Methodist Church, he was involved with the board of trustees for some time.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; sister May Hanna; brother Harold Walrath; cousin Dorothy Runnels; and granddaughter EvaRene Acers.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years; a brother Milton (Shirley) Walrath of Loup City, Nebraska; daughters Brenda Ellen (Richard) Ramos and Renee Allison Walrath of Columbus, Nebraska; stepdaughter Gayle Johnson of Salida; step-grandson Lee (Chelsea) Johnson of Salida; grandson Tommy (Karen) Acers of Omaha, Nebraska; granddaughters Barbara and Melissa Acers of Columbus, Nebraska; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at the Salida United Methodist Church at a future date.
Interment of cremated remains will be at Wyuka Cemetery in Lincoln, Nebraska, where a graveside service will be held in the future.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Walrath’s honor to Salida United Methodist Church, specifically the “Stained Glass Window Fund,” 228 E. Fourth St., Salida, CO 81201.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.lewisandglenn.com.
