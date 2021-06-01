As summer nears and temperatures rise, the number of dogs and cats arriving at animal shelters increases, which is exactly what our Ark-Valley Humane Society is experiencing.
They are seeing more animals every week and could use your help. They ask you to open your heart and home and become part of their foster program.
It will make your summer more fun and make you feel good by enriching the life of a deserving animal.
Fostering is vital temporary home care for animals in need. It helps to prepare animals for adoption by giving them a chance to live in a home where they can fully express their personality, work to overcome fears or recover from trauma. Pets thrive as they experience your love in a safe and “homey” environment, and your love and care are returned to you a hundredfold by that appreciative animal.
You and others in your family will find yourselves laughing and having fun. If you have other pets, their lives will be enriched by socializing with a new friend.
Your heart is warmed and soul touched by making a difference in an animal’s life. You are saving a life.
Shelters are wonderful, but research shows animals in foster care tend to be less stressed, better socialized and have a lower chance of getting sick than animals in shelters. A bed in a home is more comforting than one in a kennel.
Your fostering makes room in shelters for more animals, including those who might need more intensive care and attention. You save more lives. You are doing good, and what a wonderful feeling that is.
Becoming a foster for AVHS is easy. Go to their website, www.ark-valley.org, and fill out the Foster Application. Then a staff member will contact you and set up a meeting to discuss the types of animals you are interested in helping.
While you are fostering, AVHS provides food, any necessary medications, crate, a collar and leash (for dogs), a pet carrier (for cats) and training/support for you, the appreciated volunteer. All you provide is love in a safe and clean home where the animal can thrive and flourish until he can find his forever home.
One of our current fosters says it best:
“If you want your home to be full of laughter and unconditional love, foster! You won’t regret it. It’s the best feeling to know you saved a life and have given someone an opportunity to find their best furry friend. Yes, I have to say goodbye, but then I can open my arms to new pets who need help.”
Experience the joy of this volunteer and save lives by joining the AVHS foster program. If you have questions contact Emy Luebbering, the AVHS outreach manager, at eluebbering@ark-valley.org or call the shelter at 719-395-2737.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.
