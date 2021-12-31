Salida Circus to give show today

Salida Circus winter break campers practice their acrobatic moves for the “‘Twas the Week After Christmas – A Seusstacular Salida Circus Extravaganza.” From left front: Jake Fahrney, 11, stands on Ulysses Jarvis, 13. Taylor Ebuna, 11, bottom, supports Addison Lewis, 12, and Lila Fahrney, 6, top. Spotting in the back are Tyler Mulligan, Salida Circus tutor, and Roan Jarvis, 11.