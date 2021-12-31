Salida Circus to give show today

Salida Circus’ winter break circus camp will present “’Twas the Week After Christmas – A Seusstacular Salida Circus Extravaganza” at noon today at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
The 28 campers have been honing their circus and performance skills during the last week and will celebrate the coming of the new year with aerial acts, juggling, tight wire, acrobatics, hoverboard and contortion performances.
The show is free, but donations will be accepted.
