Applications for artists wanting to participate in the Salida Studio Tour are being accepted through June 15.
The annual event, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24 and 25, is open to visual artists with an art studio located within a 15-mile radius of downtown Salida.
Applications and information are available at www.saliastudiotour.com.
