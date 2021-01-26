Menus
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Chicken cacciatore, green beans, smashed red potatoes, a banana and whole wheat bread with butter.
Thursday: Beef Stroganoff, orange spiced carrots, pickled beet and onion salad, an orange and whole wheat bread with butter.
Friday: Black bean and tortilla casserole, steamed brown rice, whipped sweet potatoes and mixed fruit.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Roasted chicken and mashed potatoes.
Wednesday: Pepperoni Pizza and green beans
Thursday: Meatball sub sandwich and mixed veggies.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Beef and bean tacos.
Wednesday: Barbecue pork sandwich.
Thursday: Ground beef with rice
Salida High School
Tuesday: Pizza and broccoli.
Wednesday: Volcano meatloaf and roasted potatoes.
Thursday: Chili dogs and French fries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.