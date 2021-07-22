Chaffee County announced that as of 11 a.m. Thursday the Granite Bridge on CR 397, crossing the Arkansas River at the township of Granite, is closed for emergency repairs to the bridge surface.
The closure is temporary, and Chaffee County Road and Bridge Department expects to reopen the bridge at approximately 4:30 p.m. for resident access.
Rafters and boaters should not use the Granite put-in at this time.
