Aries
Busybody, locally active, many sources of income, networking, learning what you’re passionate about. Impatient when dealing with less clever acquaintances. Likely a good month for business and public relationships – except Mercury Retrograde suggests some delays. You could be seeing gains from previous work.
Taurus
This is your last bit of fun before having to get mired in work or reality; look at one’s habits or health. Some difficulty being patient with loved ones. You may benefit financially from making a wise decision this month. Be careful not to spend any winnings too fast or get too indulgent or carried away having your fun.
Gemini
Confusing month as Mercury goes retrograde on Sept. 10. You might find yourself regretting relationship decisions or promises made in the beginning of the month. Time to think over the details of your love life, also your recreational life, sports, entertainment, etc.
Cancer
Karmic month, determination on your physical body and your career. You might be feeling your heart’s desires come to fruition. After working so hard, you will need a creative hobby to release the stress. This could be a time to think of travel or a short trip to refresh yourself.
Leo
Watch out for overworking and overthinking. Your restlessness could be a sign of unused time. How can your skills and talents bring in some extra income? A personal hobby could be profitable, but don’t get too romantic over the possibilities.
Virgo
Your sense of balance is off as Mercury will go retrograde early in the month. This is likely a good time to review your personal goals and especially reconsider your relationship values. You would be better to wait before making any major purchases as you could miss the fine print or later regret it.
Libra
A great moment to retreat and review your goals and dreams for the upcoming year. It could be a month of service or working through details for someone. The work might be tedious but focus on doing the job well.
Scorpio
Any restrictions you felt should loosen up. This is a good time for business deals – if only Mercury didn’t go retrograde. Probably more profitable to quietly purify your social circle to discern who can help your ambitions come to life in the future.
Sagittarius
Careful not to get lost in any superficial relationship or business talk – Mercury retrograde will make finalizing any plans either difficult or unwise. This time could be used to brush up on any knowledge you lack in your career, or perhaps take a short trip to a museum to continue refining your mind. Training now will earn you more marketable talents.
Capricorn
You might currently be challenged trying to remain traditional and reliable while also dealing with a desire to explore your own individuality. A good idea for this month is to figure out how you can express these important personal views without resorting to rebellion or shock value.
Aquarius
You might still be undergoing some changes in your physical appearance or your home. Try to express more of your wisdom and uniqueness without needing to surprise the room. It might be a good time to review any legal issues or debate topics.
Pisces
Sacrificing your values to keep the peace. Or being self absorbed in your beliefs. Feeling as if you need to be a martyr. Running into philosophical opposition. May be a month of dealing with reality, particularly the effects of your mental habits. You can learn much about yourself now through your dealings with others.
Garrett Hall is an astrologer relocated from Harlem, New York. He specializes in relationship astrology and natal chart readings. He can be contacted by emailing garretthall91@gmail.com.
