Following a week of closure, Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve will open its interior exhibit space to the public at 9 a.m. Monday.
Installation of visitor center exhibits was the cause of the closure through Sunday, according to a press release.
While interior exhibits are installed, a temporary trailer has been set up in the parking lot where visitors can purchase limited merchandise from the Western National Parks Association store, pick up park maps and visitor guides, stamp their passport books from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The WNPA store will continue to operate out of the trailer through Monday but will close Tuesday while inventory is moved into the newly renovated visitor center.
While WNPA closures will limit visitors’ ability to purchase merchandise, online purchases can be made at www.wnpa.org.
The store will reopen at 9 a.m. June 1 in the newly renovated space. The visitor center will be fully opened with the new exhibits in place at that time.
Dates and times may change due to unforeseen circumstances, but park rangers will continue to update visitors.
For the most up-to-date information, visit the park website at https://www.nps.gov/grsa/, call the visitor center or follow the park’s social media accounts (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram).
The visitor center renovations and planning and development of the interior exhibits are funded by recreation fee revenue collected at the entrance station and campground.
