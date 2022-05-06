Chaffee County Community Foundation announced its Volunteers in Action website, VIAChaffee.org, recruited 75 new volunteers in April.
The foundation is extending its goal to reach 100 new volunteers in May, a press release stated. Almost 930 volunteers are already registered on VIAChaffee.org.
VIA Chaffee is a volunteer platform that matches volunteers to nonprofit needs. By signing up at VIAChaffee.org, volunteers can “become a fan” of nonprofit organizations that advertise their volunteer needs, internship opportunities and/or board openings.
The foundation describes it as a “one-stop shop for volunteers to connect with community needs and give time to causes that match their interests.” By signing up, no one is obligated to volunteer but can see opportunities that are of interest.
New organizations to the site since the beginning of the year include Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity, Poncha Springs Visitors Center, Chaffee Recreation Adopters and First in Boating on the Arkansas (FIBArk). These organizations’ volunteer needs are listed as well as 15 more nonprofit postings.
One community volunteer opportunity is coming up soon: the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association is seeking volunteers for Clean Up Green Up on Colorado Public Lands Day, May 21. Volunteers can participate at more than 50 locations along the Arkansas River corridor. See opportunities by signing up and “becoming a fan” of GARNA on VIA.
FIBArk’s page on VIAChaffee.org lists ways to volunteer during the nation’s oldest whitewater festival June 16-19 in Salida.
Other nonprofits can create a profile on VIA Chaffee by visiting https://chaffeecommons.org/join-us.
Volunteers can sign up by visiting VIAChaffee.org.
For information on Chaffee County Community Foundation’s mission, impact and programs, visit chaffeecommunity.org.
