Salida School District Board of Education is hosting a listening session today to allow board members to hear thoughts and ideas from the community.
The event will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Café Dawn, 122 E First St.
For additional information contact Kim LeTourneau at 719-530-5225 or kletourneau@salidaschools.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.