The town of Poncha Springs will repeat its COVID-style Easter egg delivery again this year.
Volunteers will hide pre-filled Easter eggs upon request in front yards the night before Easter, after 8 p.m. April 3.
Parents can sign up by emailing mail@ponchasprings.us or calling 719-539-6882 and provide the following information:
• Your address (must be within Poncha Springs municipal limits)
• Number of children, and ages of each child (level of difficulty for hiding eggs)
• If it is preferred to have them dispersed in the yard for you by our volunteers or to have a bag of eggs delivered and disperse them yourself
Registration is required no later that 1 p.m. Friday while supplies last.
