Chaffee County Commissioners, meeting as the county’s 1041 permit authority Tuesday afternoon, approved the 1041 permit renewal for Blue Triton Brands’ water for 10 years.
Staff was directed to proof and edit the draft resolution, which the permit authority finished deliberating after coming up with amounts for community contributions to be made by Blue Triton Brands over the next 10 years.
The approval of the renewed permit ends an application process begun in October 2019 by the original permit holder, Nestlé Waters North America.
That company was sold in February and the name was changed to Blue Triton Brands, which will now hold the 1041 permit for the Ruby Mountain Spring production process, transmission pipeline and loading facility in Johnson Village.
